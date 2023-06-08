Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Director Sells $117,600.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after acquiring an additional 300,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,542,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,961 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

