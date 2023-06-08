Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,347,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the previous session’s volume of 266,447 shares.The stock last traded at $6.97 and had previously closed at $7.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTOS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $486.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 19,689 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $126,403.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,055.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 180,652 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 70,411 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 227,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Featured Articles

