CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

