Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages have commented on DAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of DAN opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dana’s payout ratio is -24.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Dana by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

