Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.