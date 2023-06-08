Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,757,000 after buying an additional 153,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

