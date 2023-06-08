Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $10,658,953.47 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pentz Markwart Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $379.67. 408,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,088. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.35 and a 200-day moving average of $405.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

