Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 321,124 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,124 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.37% of Darling Ingredients worth $238,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,677,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 120,594 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.70. 157,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,414. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $85.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

