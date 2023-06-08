Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,169 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $447,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.20. 110,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,967. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.25.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

