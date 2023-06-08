Deutsche Bank AG Has $266.85 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,417 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.47% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $266,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,417,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

MAA traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,895. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.