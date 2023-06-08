Deutsche Bank AG Has $280.33 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 434,266 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of CVS Health worth $280,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.70. 748,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,020. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.