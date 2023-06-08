Deutsche Bank AG Has $512.61 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.29% of Biogen worth $512,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 221,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Argus increased their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

Shares of BIIB traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.00. 235,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,905. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.85 and its 200 day moving average is $286.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

