Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,259 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Lockheed Martin worth $400,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $464.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.30. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

