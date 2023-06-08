Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.48% of Moderna worth $329,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna by 67.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after buying an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $33,873,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,850 shares of company stock valued at $59,130,163 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.91. 679,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

