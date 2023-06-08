Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,216 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $233,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $744.65. 44,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,633. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $777.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

