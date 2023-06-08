Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,287,714 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,287,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $348,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,925,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,190,250. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $130.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

