Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,853,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,051,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.48% of UBS Group worth $314,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,459,000 after purchasing an additional 560,250 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in UBS Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,064 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,301,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,987,000 after acquiring an additional 747,926 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,812,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 412,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,253. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.