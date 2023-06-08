Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.