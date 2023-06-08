DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.55 ($5.96) and last traded at €5.59 ($6.01). Approximately 161,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.65 ($6.08).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $673.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

