Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

6/2/2023 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/22/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $176.00.

5/19/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $174.00.

5/18/2023 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $202.00.

4/27/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $180.00.

4/21/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 142,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,650. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

