Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 801,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

