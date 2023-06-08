Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.94

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 121911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DMRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Digimarc Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $627.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

In other Digimarc news, Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digimarc by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digimarc by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digimarc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Further Reading

