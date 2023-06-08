DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires 16,599 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 1.47% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of INDT stock remained flat at $66.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 26,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

