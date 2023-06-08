DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires 292,019 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292,019 shares during the period. LXP Industrial Trust accounts for 1.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 811,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

LXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

