DigitalBridge Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,506 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up about 1.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lumentum worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,551,000 after buying an additional 34,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of LITE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,546. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

