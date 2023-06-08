DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $28.53 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up about 4.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Lamar Advertising worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.04. 64,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,048. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.