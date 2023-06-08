DigitalBridge Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,508 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 0.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,773,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,883,000 after purchasing an additional 137,294 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

