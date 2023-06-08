DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 2,220,568 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,220,568 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Uniti Group worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 1,231,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,387. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.27. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

