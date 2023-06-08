Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stake Raised by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,322 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,519. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

