Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $56.03. Approximately 616,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 962,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $392.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

