Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 6.3%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.12 and last traded at $66.12. 419,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,062,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.