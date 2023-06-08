DLD Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KCGI. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,038,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 3,635.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 490,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,423,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 218.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 56,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares in the last quarter.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

KCGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 1,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

