DLD Asset Management LP Buys 5,063 Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 238,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 173,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.2 %

ALPA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,296. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

