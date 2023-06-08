DLD Asset Management LP Increases Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I accounts for about 1.0% of DLD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANZU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

