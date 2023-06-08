DLD Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,334. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

