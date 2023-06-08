Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $172.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DG opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.61. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $153.81 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.