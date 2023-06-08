Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $128.85

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.85 and last traded at $130.18, with a volume of 1342708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

