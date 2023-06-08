Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

TSE DOL opened at C$82.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$70.12 and a 1-year high of C$85.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

