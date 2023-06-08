Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.05. 860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

