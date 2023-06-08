Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$96.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.
DOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$91.17.
Dollarama Price Performance
Shares of DOL stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$82.48. 382,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,418. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$70.12 and a 12-month high of C$85.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
