Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Doximity Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.86. Doximity has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Insider Activity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

