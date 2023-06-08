Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $126.50

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126.50 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.58), with a volume of 857004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.10 ($1.67).

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCS. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

In other news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,453.51). Insider Lynne Weedall purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,440 ($6,762.80). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,238,000. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

