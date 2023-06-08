Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Shares Up 0.7%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.05. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.16.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.