Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 7.6%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.19. 276,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 351,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

The firm has a market cap of $784.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

