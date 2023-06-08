Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 7.6%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.19. 276,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 351,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $784.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
