E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of ETWO opened at $5.43 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 99.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,700. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.3% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,143 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 243,628 shares during the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.