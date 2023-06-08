EAC (EAC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.81

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $348,121.33 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00332829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0011604 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

