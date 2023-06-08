Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EVN stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

