eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Shares Up 7.1%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 28,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 11,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
