ELIS Trading Down 20% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 20% against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $17.73 million and $49,354.18 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0940946 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,514.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

