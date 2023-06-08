Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM) Trading Up 6.1%

Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 506,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 301,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$26.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.